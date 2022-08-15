Where has it all gone wrong for Man Utd and should they ditch Ronaldo? – Big Debate





Manchester United were humiliated by Brentford at the weekend as the atmosphere around the Old Trafford club grew even more toxic. Now sitting bottom of the Premier League with things likely to get even worse next week against Liverpool, United have become a laughing stock. Where did it all go wrong for the iconic club and is Cristiano Ronaldo partly to blame?

Where has it all gone wrong? Joe Krishnan – The multitude of issues at Manchester United are well-documented, but the common theme is the Glazers. One can only wonder if they take enjoyment from seeing the club submerge into crisis because it continues to occur without any change. From poor manager choices – why didn’t they hire Conte? – to their non-existent investment, it is a horror show at Old Trafford – and the Glazers are the ones behind the production. Alex Turk – United are feeling the merciless effects of a decade of mismanagement from top to bottom. Aimless recruiting under four managers during the Ed Woodward era has left Erik ten Hag with a squad in disarray. It was never going to be a quick fix. Jack Otway – Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United haven’t given a single manager what they want. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Erik ten Hag have been backed – but not with all of their preferred targets. Hiring and firing managers hasn’t worked either. United now have a squad full of players from different eras and different styles. Yet they’re a mess because of the Glazers. If your owners take out more money than they put in, you’re always going to be a club in crisis. Lewis Winter – Sir Alex Ferguson retiring. Fergie wouldn’t have allowed the Glazers to have got away with 95 per cent of what’s happened in the last nine years. Stuart Ballard – United’s problems have been years in the making. A failure to keep up with the times in hiring an adequate sporting director along with bizarre and random transfers has left Erik ten Hag with a mountain of issues. Arsenal’s current rebuild is the exact model United should be following now to completely overhaul the club from top to bottom.

Tom Parsons – Things went wrong at Manchester United a long, long time ago. Sir Alex Ferguson’s influence meant there was a power imbalance at Old Trafford for years and the club were slow to build the structures that other clubs put in place behind the scenes. The likes of Liverpool are reaping the rewards for having a cerebral, systematic approach to signing players. United appear to make things up as they go. Alex Milne – How long have you got? Putting the Glazers to one side, United just seemed to have an arrogant belief that their name alone would carry them through once Sir Alex Ferguson retired. They’ve found out the hard way that this is not the case, and there could well be years of mid-table misery ahead before things get better. It is a truly farcical situation. Should Cristiano Ronaldo be sold? Lewis Winter – Yes he’s got to go. Having a player as high-profile as Ronaldo acting like he has is nothing but a huge problem in the dressing room. Jack Otway – At the start of the summer, I’d have said no. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo, after all. Arguably the best player of all time and a player who scored 24 goals across all competitions last season. Ronaldo doesn’t look like he wants to be there, however. Throw in the fact there are murmurings about his bad behaviour behind the scenes, it may be wise to now cut him loose. But ONLY if United can bring in a top replacement. And, admittedly, that’s a big if… Joe Krishnan – Ever wonder how Pep Guardiola manages to maintain squad harmony at Man City? Simple: every time a player asks to leave, he lets them. No player is bigger than the club and the same should apply to Ronaldo. United should have packed his bags as soon as it became apparent he wanted to go, and instead, they are left with a sulking 37-year-old who only shines a light on the disharmony in the dressing room. Alex Milne – I share Jamie Carragher’s belief that United never should have re-signed Ronaldo to start with, and they have now been left with a sulky, £500,000-a-week problem until the end of the season. If Ronaldo really cared about the club, he would agree to a mutual termination of his contract and take the romantic option of one last hurrah at Sporting Lisbon to bring the curtain down on his remarkable career. But I think we all know that won’t be the case… DON’T MISS

Alex Turk – If a suitable offer for Cristiano Ronaldo arrives, United must facilitate his exit and finally start looking to the future rather than the past. But if he was to leave, Ten Hag would need at least two new forwards before the transfer deadline, and it’s currently difficult to see the club even backing him with one. Stuart Ballard – If Manchester United hadn’t signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer it’s very likely they could have finished outside the top four. Some argue that his influence in the dressing room and ‘selfish’ attitude has created a divide at United but if other signings aren’t made then it’s hard to see any reasoning in letting Ronaldo leave. Unless United a finally resigned to a rebuild and starting afresh… Tom Parsons – Cristiano Ronaldo should have never returned to Old Trafford and the sooner he leaves, the sooner the club can move on and build for the future. Ronaldo stifles the team and they would perform better without him. Is Erik ten Hag the right man for Man Utd? Tom Parsons – This question shouldn’t even be asked at this stage. If Red Devils chiefs thought Erik ten Hag was the right man to manage the team a few months ago, why has that changed after two games of the new season? A new manager needs time to stamp their mark on a club. And Ten Hag should be given at least one season to see if he can build something good. Alex Milne – While it is obvious that this mess is not his fault, Ten Hag has also shown nothing to suggest he can improve matters even slightly. He does not seem to possess any kind of man-management skills, and Mauricio Pochettino would surely have at least livened up this surly squad with his charisma and charm. It seems ridiculous to say after just two matches, but Ten Hag looks like a dead man walking already.

Joe Krishnan – Ten Hag’s no-nonsense, disciplinarian approach is exactly what is needed to whip these underachieving players into shape and his tactical quirks, which require signing the right profile of player, will take time to implement. But after watching his experiments fail, from using Eriksen as a holding midfielder to picking Lisandro Martinez to partner Harry Maguire, he quickly needs to find a system that produces results. Jack Otway – It’s still too early to say. Certainly he’s a fantastic coach, with a proven record of developing players at his disposal. United’s shambolic state of affairs isn’t on his head, either. It’s on the Glazers, Ed Woodward, Richard Arnold and anybody else who has contributed to their woes over the years. Ten Hag seems like the right fit but, unfortunately for him, it’s a nightmare time to be at the club. Improvement is expected, however. Let’s face it, it can’t get much worse… Stuart Ballard – Mauricio Pochettino was there for the taking finally after years of wanting the Argentine coach only for United to go in a different way entirely by bringing in Ten Hag. Obviously it’s too early to say if it’s going to work out and he will be given time to implement his own plans, but his start at Old Trafford has certainly been a rude awakening. Lewis Winter – The early signs aren’t great but until he is able to bring in the players he wants, judgement should be reserved. That being said, he clearly wanted to sign Lisandro Martinez, who has already been ridiculed following his £57m arrival.