Households in Britons are the worst effects of a global energy crisis, with regulator Ofgem set to raise the price on bills to a record £3,582 in October. Charities have warned that millions of families could face fuel poverty as a result of this price increase, where energy bills constitute a significant portion of their income. Maxine Rothchester, a carer, is one such Briton, as she warned that the high bills will force her to go hungry to pay for the electricity keeping her boy alive.

Isaac Blake, nine, is diagnosed with Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome – a serious condition that requires 24/7 care and specialist equipment to keep him alive.

His guardian, Ms Rothchester, has been taking care of the child since he was eight months old, and now fears how the duo will cope with the soaring costs.

She told Sky News: “I, like a lot of parents with children who need this equipment, am terrified.

“The equipment that we need is not a choice – it’s life for Isaac.

“He has a lift to get upstairs, we have a bath that goes up and down, we have a profiling bed, he’s on oxygen 24/7 – that’s run by a machine. Every aspect of his life is controlled by electricity.”