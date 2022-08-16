86 Of The Best TV Shows To Stream On HBO Max In August

Before we get into it, yes, HBO Max is clearly going through something right now. But let’s not let their messiness keep us from enjoying some of their best content — while we still can. Although subscribers were forced to say an abrupt goodbye to Run, Camping, and (this one hurts) Mrs. Fletcher, there are still plenty of great shows coming our way in the near future. From the quasi Game of Thrones comeback series, House of the Dragon (which will no doubt have some pretty big armor to fill), to a new season of the seemingly sort of random but nevertheless great Selena Gomez cooking show! Here are the best TV shows you can still watch on HBO Max this month — and don’t worry, And Just Like That… isn’t going anywhere.