9 of the Best Contemporary Romance Movies Based On Novels

When reading a book, we often imagine the characters and towns coming to life, quirks and all. But what's better than watching the author's vision come to life on the silver screen? Over the years, countless bestsellers have been adapted into movies and TV shows.







Many films based on romance novels reaffirm the undeniable power of hope, love, and trust, while others leave a bittersweet imprint on the heart. Whatever the end, love stories are meant to be relived repeatedly, and there’s no way better than to experience them over and over again by reading the book or watching the movie.

‘Call Me By Your Name’ (2017)

It’s the summer of 1983, and 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) is living with his parents in rural Northern Italy. Elio’s father, an archaeology professor, invites a 24-year-old American graduate student, Oliver (Armie Hammer), to help him with his academic paperwork. It’s a beautiful summer, and Elio and Oliver have nothing in common until a storm of emotions takes them by the collars and shakes them enough to turn their lives upside down.

Based on André Aciman‘s novel of the same name, Call Me By Your Name is an unforgettable tale of human passion.

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ (2012)

Despite the medical miracle that bought her a few years of life, Hazel Grace Lancaster (Shailene Woodley) has been nothing but terminal. The 16-year-old cancer patient’s life is a blur of the same events each day until a gorgeous plot twist by the name of Augustus Waters (Ansel Elgort) appears at her Cancer Kid Support Group. And just like that, the story of these two beautiful, broken teenagers is about to be rewritten.

Based on John Green‘s bestseller, The Fault In Our Stars, is one of the most painful tragedies in recent memory.

‘Safe Haven’ (2013)

The sudden arrival of a young woman named Katie (Julianne Hough) raises suspicions among the residents of the quiet, small town of Southport, North Carolina. But what’s even stranger is her reluctance to form personal relationships with other citizens. But Katie’s resolve withers away when she is drawn into reluctant relationships with Alex (Josh Duhamel), a widowed dad and store owner, and her neighbor, Jo (Cobie Smulders). As her past continues to haunt her, Katie must make the tough choice between a life of transient safety and one of riskier rewards.

Nicholas Sparks is the king of adaptations, and Safe Haven adds another badge to his honor belt.

‘Emma’ (2020)

Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor Joy) is a headstrong, level-headed woman living in Regency-era England with her wealthy father. When her governess, Miss Taylor (Gemma Whelan), marries and becomes Mrs. Weston, she decides to look for another companion. Emma finally settles on Harriet Smith (Mia Goth), an unclaimed child whose education has been provided for. Despite her promise not to, Emma meddles in Harriet’s life, giving her advice she sees wise.

Emma is based on Jane Austen‘s novel of the same name and features the protagonist’s attempts at matchmaking and meddling in the romantic lives of those closest to her.

‘PS. I Love You’ (2007)

Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank) couldn’t live without her husband Gerry (Gerard Butler)…until she had to. Inseparable since high school, the couple was everything to each other, but after Jerry succumbed to an illness and passed away, Holly wasn’t sure she would survive. That’s when she received the first of many letters from Gerry, ones he wrote to help her through the pain and grief before his death.

Inspired by Cecelia Ahern‘s novel of the same name, P.S. I Love You is a story of holding on, letting go, and learning to love again.

‘Love, Simon’

16-year-old Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) is a fairly simple guy. He wants no drama and no one to know he’s gay except Blue, the boy he’s been emailing. But when one of those emails falls into the hands of class clown Martin (Logan Miller), his sexual orientation and the real identity of Blue are at the risk of being compromised. Now, change-averse Simon has to do everything he’s afraid of doing if he wants a shot at happiness.

A remarkable adaptation of Becky Albertalli‘s Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda,Love, Simon is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale of teenage queer love and the struggle it can accompany.

‘The Notebook’ (2004)

Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) has just returned from the Second World War and is mending a plantation home to its once coveted glory. But he is haunted by the images of Allie (Rachel McAdams), the beautiful girl he met fourteen years ago and hasn’t forgotten since. He’s unable to find her, but he’s willing to live with just her memories … until she comes back in search of him. But their love story isn’t as simple as they might wish it were.

Nicholas Sparks is one of the most prolific romance writers of the century, and his work has been adapted 11 times in total, The Notebook being one of them.





‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (2018)

Instead of admitting her feelings to all her crushes, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) has a letter for every one of them, a letter she never sent. One night, her little sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) sneaks into her room and posts all of them, except one of the crushes is her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Josh (Israel Broussard). So Lara and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) strike a deal. They decide to pretend to date until Josh leaves her alone and Peter gets his ex back. But how long can they resist before it’s not fake anymore?

An adaptation of Jenny Han‘s novel of the same name, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, is followed by two sequels, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (2018)

New York native Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is living her best life as an economics professor at New York University. With her boyfriend, Nicholas Young (Henry Golding), she plans to visit Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. Only when they board the plane does Rachel realize Nick is one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, and his family is stupid rich. With their status differences, she might as well be carrying a target on her back.

An impeccable depiction of the clashes in the poor guy-rich girl trope, Crazy Rich Asians, is based on Kevin Kwan‘s book of the same name.

