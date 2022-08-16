All 15 Movies From The Early 2000s With 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

The early 2000s were a time of growth and new developments in the film industry and, while the decade managed to churn out several of the most iconic films and franchises of all time, not every film therein was particularly well-received. In fact, the 2000s have become known for having an overabundance of terrible films.

While some movies are so bad they’re almost good, other movies fail to even accomplish this. The movie review website Rotten Tomatoes has deemed fifteen films so horrible that they have the rare dishonor of uniting all critics against them, garnering a 0% approval rating by the website’s reviewers.

3 Strikes (2000)

Not Available For Streaming

3 Strikes builds its premise on the state of California’s habitual offenders’ policy, in which a felon is sentenced to life in prison after three convictions. The film does little more work thereafter, following a hapless two-time convict Rob Douglas (Brian Hooks) as he attempts to avoid a third criminal charge, though life seems to have other ideas in mind for his future.

Reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes seemed bored to even review this aggressively boring and forgettable film, lamenting that 3 Strikes “lacks direction” and “isn’t even that funny.” While audiences were more favorable to the comedy, gaining it some box office traction, few viewers remember the 22-year-old film.

Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever (2002)

Not Available For Streaming

In 2002, Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu led the ill-fated action thriller Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever. Banderas and Liu portray two secret agents who, after working against one another for years, have become archnemeses. However, when a generic action movie threat rises, they must unite to save the world.

Ballistic is undoubtedly one of the worst films of the 2000s, but it also may be one of the worst films of all time. The film has the most critic reviews out of any movie on Rotten Tomatoes’s 0% approval list, earning it the distinction of being the website’s worst-reviewed film ever. Adding insult to injury, critics from Rotten Tomatoes called the film “startlingly inept” and “without a hint of wit, coherence, style, or originality.”

Killing Me Softly (2002)

Available On Tubi

Killing Me Softly is a 2002 erotic thriller that manages to offend film enthusiasts, those from the literary community, and music fans all at once in its shoddy adaptation of Nicci French’s novel of the same name (which itself swipes its name from the beloved ’70s folk song).

Rotten Tomatoes laments that prolific director, Chen Kaige’s, first (and only) English-language film was “spectacularly misguided,” leading the movie to become one of the website’s worst-reviewed films of all time. Ultimately, critics and viewers were left wishing Killing Me Softly had killed them quickly instead.

Merci Docteur Rey (2002)

Available On Here TV

Merci Docteur Rey is a 2002 romantic comedy starring Dianne Wiest. It involves murder, intrigue, and mystery, but sadly, didn’t impress its critical audiences, becoming one of Wiest’s worst-reviewed project of all time.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes called Merci Docteur Ray an “overly wacky farce” that ultimately “lacks polish and a coherent narrative.” While critics universally panned the film, general audiences were far softer on it, garnering an incredibly generous 65% approval rating.

Pinocchio (2002)

Available To Rent On Apple TV

The 2002 retelling of the well-known story of Pinocchio is rarely included as one of the best adaptations of the classic fairy tale. Starring Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roberto Benigni as the title character, the Italian film’s recut American version was universally hated by critics.

Rotten Tomatoes called the recut version of the film “an unfunny, poorly-made, creepy vanity project,” proving that, even for a celebrated filmmaker like Benigni, life isn’t always so beautiful.

Derailed (2002)

Not Available For Streaming

Jean Claude Van Damme has been involved in plenty of terrific films in his career— but Derailed is not one of them. The 2002 action film depicts Van Damme as yet another generic action hero who must stop a band of terrorists who hijack the train that he and his family happen to be aboard.

Rotten Tomatoes panned Derailed‘s “implausible circumstances” and “preposterous twists,” quickly securing the film’s place as Van Damme’s worst project of all time. As it would turn out, the film’s best quality is that it was released straight to DVD, allowing audiences to at least experience the cheesy action from the comfort of their own homes.

National Lampoon’s Gold Diggers (2003)

Not Available For Streaming

National Lampoon‘s Vacation is considered to be one of the greatest comedies of all time, meaning that audiences will get an unwelcome surprise when viewing one of the comedy company’s later projects, National Lampoon’s Gold Diggers, a film in which two con men marry older women in an attempt to claim their inheritance, while their new wives attempt to murder them and claim their life insurance policies.





Every bit as lazy as the film’s two protagonists, Gold Diggers does its best to erase National Lampoon‘s generally good reputation with offensive comedy, lazy writing, and an incredibly uncomfortable premise. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes called the film “tame, toothless, and dull,” burying the panned comedy in its early grave.

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

Not Available For Streaming

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 is perhaps the most woefully misguided film in the history of superhero cinema. The film stars the eponymous superhero baby team as they attempt to foil a serial kidnapping scheme by supervillain Kane (Jon Voight).

Superbabies uniquely found a way to unite audiences in sheer hatred for the film, earning a nomination for the Golden Raspberry’s Worst Movie, though the film failed to even secure the dishonor of winning such an award. Rotten Tomatoes remarked on the film’s “startling lack of taste,” lamenting the fact that this film even managed to be produced.

Constellation (2005)

Not Available For Streaming

Zoe Saldaña is known for her great performances and, though she is joined by other talented actors, including Billy Dee Williams himself, no one could have saved Constellation from becoming an utter disaster. The 2005 drama follows the members of the Boxer family as they reunite at a funeral, an unintentionally perfect parallel to the film’s premiere night.





Though critics on Rotten Tomatoes admit that the film is “earnestly directed,” they couldn’t help but feel that it felt more like a television film than a theatrically released endeavor. While Rotten Tomatoes found the film boring and droll, Constellation has been received better by other reviewers, perhaps redeeming the film for some.

Redline (2007)

Available On Hoopla

From the mind of Daniel Sadek, who also provided the cars for the film, Redline is an egregious Fast and Furious ripoff. Viewers familiar with Vin Diesel’s A-list franchise have already seen Redline, albeit without its poor filmmaking and unintentional hilarity.

Rather than legitimize Redline with a proper review, Rotten Tomatoes offered a simple explanation of what to expect from the film, writing “Redline has plenty of bad acting, laughable dialogue, and luxury cars.” In the end, the 2007 racing thriller film would go down as exactly that, just one of many failed Fast and Furious ripoffs.

Scar (2007)

Available To Buy On Youtube And Google Play

Scar is a 2007 slasher depicting the trials of a young woman whose past comes back to haunt her when a serial killer she thought she had killed returns for revenge. Straddling two stories set years apart, Scar manages to both bore and confuse audiences with its uninteresting visuals that are only made worse by the film’s unnecessary 3D release.

Rotten Tomatoes called Scar “nasty, witless, and unoriginal” in its review, bashing its over-the-top gore and lack of innovation. With little worthy of remark about this film, it quickly faded into the aether of countless forgettable horror B-movies.

One Missed Call (2008)

Available To Rent On Apple TV

Plenty of audiences enjoy a horror movie so bad it’s good. Unfortunately, the 2008 American remake of the 2003 Japanese film One Missed Call is simply so bad, it’s bad. Like the original film, One Missed Call includes a mysterious string of deaths telegraphed by terrifying voice messages days prior to their gruesome end.

Rotten Tomatoes called One Missed Call “one of the weakest entries in the J-horror remake sweepstakes,” roasting the film on its poor acting and uninspired horror. The film stalled the careers of several of its principal cast, making the message from the casting director one call the actors wish they’d missed.

Homecoming (2009)

Available To Rent On Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming is a 2009 horror film directed by Morgan J. Freeman. The film stars Mischa Barton as a woman who fixates on her ex-boyfriend, leading her to psychologically torture his new love interest Elizabeth (Jessica Stroup).

Upon the film’s release, Rotten Tomatoes panned its poor storytelling and uninteresting premise, calling it a “lazy collection of obsession thriller clichés.” Despite universally negative reviews, Homecoming proved to be a major success financially, thanks in part to its meager budget.

Stolen (2009)

Available On AMC+

A cast that includes Jon Hamm, Josh Lucas, Jessica Chastain, Morena Baccarin, Rhona Mitra, and James van der Beek certainly sounds interesting enough to warrant the attention of general audiences. Unfortunately, the film that resulted from such a cast was 2009’s Stolen, a mystery thriller that ultimately fails to deliver either a solid mystery or any thrills.

Rotten Tomatoes calls Stolen out for “borrowing” various plot points from other, better films, reporting that it “squanders a solid cast” with “suspense-free storytelling.” The film ultimately flopped even harder at the box office than it did with critics, miraculously failing to drag its stars’ careers down with it.





Transylmania (2009)

Available To Rent On Apple TV

Transylmania tells the story of a group of college students who come to stay at an ancient Romanian castle, as college students are often known to do. However, much to the shock and dismay of these students, they find the castle to be riddled with vampires and must fight to survive.

Rotten Tomatoes called Transylmania “a vampire comedy that truly sucks,” reflecting the film’s universally poor reviews. Audiences proved to be on the same page as critics, turning Transylmania into one of the biggest box office flops of all time, killing any chance of what would have surely become a masterfully created comedy franchise.

