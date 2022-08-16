Categories
Another Iconic Disney Parks Ride Is Getting A Movie


Movies based on comic books are all the rage. Movies based on video games have continued to struggle. Movies based on theme park attractions, however, have been all over the place. Last year we saw Jungle Cruise become Disney’s first theme park associated film not called Pirates of the Caribbean to be an unparalleled success, but Disney is pushing forward, with yet another in development project based on the wildest ride in the wilderness, Big Thunder Railroad. 

Deadline reports that Bert and Bertie, who previously directed four episode of the Hawkeye series for Disney+ as well as part of Our Flag Means Death, are currently in negotiations to helm a Big Thunder Railroad movie, based on a script being written by Kieran and Michele Mulroney, who previously wrote Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and the 2017 Power Rangers.



