As Apple device usage continues to explode in the enterprise, Addigy announces investment from PSG

Apple device management vendor Addigy announced today it has received a strategic growth investment from PSG; a growth equity firm focused on enabling software and technology-enabled services companies to expand faster. Read on to learn more about Addigy and PSG’s announcement.

In the release, Addigy noted that the use of Mac laptops had grown 63% over the past two years. Addigy believes corporate IT teams and MSPs face challenges managing and securing Apple devices. Addigy’s solutions include differentiated multi-tenant implementation that can help customers to ensure one of the highest levels of Apple security and efficiency in scaling operations across multiple organizations, all within a single interface. Addigy’s solutions are used by over 4,000 organizations worldwide.

“Addigy has developed one of the most advanced Apple device management platform by combining RMM and MDM technologies. Our PSG investment is key to our ambitions to expand globally and pioneer key ecosystem integrations to allow Apple devices to be fully integrated within IT organization workflows,” commented Jason Dettbarn, CEO of Addigy. “I am very excited to partner with PSG, a leading SaaS growth investor, and continue Addigy’s trajectory of innovation with an aim towards meeting the rapidly evolving needs of IT teams and towards providing our customers the highest level of support.”

9to5Mac’s Take: Addigy and PSG

Apple device management vendors are all playing in the same ballpark regarding the APIs they can interact with on macOS and iOS. Still, there are many ways that companies set themselves apart with additional features. Addigy has built out a great feature set of managed services provider-focused features that enables MSPs to offer robust device management to existing companies. This investment from PSG will allow Addigy to continue building out its feature set and strategy to help IT teams and MSPs.

