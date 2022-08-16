August 21, National Senior Citizens Day



August 21 is the day to ask questions and gather information pertaining to seniors at the Senior

Citizens Hospitality Center’s (SCHC) open house and informational fair. “The open house is an opportunity for seniors to enjoy the afternoon with their friends while meeting with area

agencies and businesses regarding senior issues,” shared Marilyn Bassford, SCHC board member.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Center is celebrating National Senior Citizens Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Area senior citizens are invited to attend the free event at the 806 River Road, Decorah.

There will be fifteen participating agencies. As of Aug. 5, representatives from RSVP – Frog Fighters,

NE13A, Decorah Genealogy, Legacy Travel, Grandpad, The Kitchen, Helping Services, Ship, NEI Behavioral Health and Winneshiek Public Health will be on hand to answer questions. Culvers will be offering samples of frozen custard. Area musician Mark Armstrong will also be on hand to describe the benefits to seniors of playing a musical instrument.

The Senior Center will highlight their wide range of activities, from exercise programs to learning to play a ukulele.

The group is hosting a raffle with funds raised going to building updates. Three quilts made by local quilters; Lillian Bruvold, Marilyn Bassford, and Hazel Grotegut, will be raffled off during the event.

SCHC hosts guest speakers on the second Friday of every month at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens

Hospitality Center, 806 River Street, Decorah.

The purpose of the Decorah Senior Center is to provide social, recreational and educational opportunities to all senior citizens. The only requirement is that the member is 55

years or older.

Visit SHCH’s Facebook page, SeniorAdventuresDecorah, for current information and upcoming events. For membership information or event space rentals, contact Gerry Sorenson at

gsoryan@gmail.com or 563-382-2669.