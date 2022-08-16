Blockchain.com partners with FIU to enhance cryptocurrency and Web3 education

Florida International University (FIU) has partnered with Blockchain.com , one of the world’s most trusted and popular platforms to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency, to expand Web3 and cryptocurrency education at the university.Through FIU’s Innovative Education and Student Success initiatives, the partnership will help identify new opportunities for learners interested in tech and Web3 through intentional curricular, co-curricular, and continuing education programming and courses, showcasing Blockchain.com’s commitment to education and accessibility.Within the next two years, Blockchain.com projects a local workforce with hundreds of employees. With FIU enrolling approximately 56,000 students across the university’s 190 programs, the university serves as a key pipeline and significant partner for talent development and student success.“FIU prides itself on student impact and excellence, graduating more than 5,000 computer science and information technology professionals in recent years and being recognized as the country’s top producer of minority graduates in STEM,” said Elizabeth Béjar, FIU’s interim provost, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We look forward to developing the next generation of tech talent in partnership with Blockchain.com.”Growing demand from students and graduates seeking careers in tech has doubled FIU’s enrollment numbers in computing and information technology majors in the last five years. Nationally, experts predict jobs in computing and information technology will grow to 13 percent by 2030, resulting in more than 650,000 jobs. Since moving its headquarters to Miami, Blockchain.com alone has doubled its workforce and has hired locals across South Florida’s top universities, including FIU.“In order for crypto to hit mainstream adoption, education is key,” said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO and Co-Founder. “As part of our commitment to investing in our local communities where we live and work, we’re honored to partner with FIU to bring crypto education to the next level and arm the next generation of talent with tools they need for careers in Web3 and beyond.”

During the 2022-2023 school year, students, alumni, and community members will have the chance to connect with and explore opportunities including internships, workshops, and guest lectures through this partnership.

More details about these opportunities and the partnership between Blockchain.com and FIU will be shared this fall.