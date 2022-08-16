‘Breaks our hearts’ Les Dawson’s wife and daughter opens up on loss of comedian

Paying tribute to the late comedian, Jon added: “That’s one of Les’ greatest trademarks that lugubrious, loquacious language.

“Each joke that he told was a little mosaic piece in that wider story which all guided us through until, I love the description, the hobnail punch comes in, like a pie in the face.

“Les built this tapestry of comedy and I think that’s why he’s so revered and stands the test of time it was so clever, so many layers and warmth,” Jon concluded.

Les Dawson died of a heart attack in 1993 during treatment for a heart complaint, leaving behind his wife and four children.

