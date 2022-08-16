Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta and multiplayer reveal dated

Beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been announced, along with when we’ll get a look at the multiplayer campaign.

First, let’s start with information on the tester, which will be split into two playable weekends.

The dates and prerequisites are a bit different for each platform, so pay close attention to the information below.

Beta Weekend One is first on PlayStation and will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It will run from Friday, September 16 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK, and will end Tuesday, September 20 at the same time. This weekend is for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players only. You can access the beta without requiring the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

From Sunday, September 18 to Tuesday, September 20 at the same times, all PlayStation users will have access regardless of preorder status.

The second Beta Weekend will feature crossplay. Scheduled to run from Thursday, September 22 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK and ending Monday, September 26 at the same times, this is a free Open Beta to all PlayStation players and other platforms.

Those who preordered the game for Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S can begin playing the beta on Thursday, September 22 at the same time, but know that an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be required for Xbox players.

The Xbox Open Beta will kick off on Saturday, September 24 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK and run until Monday, September 26 at the same time. It is accessible to all Xbox players regardless of preorder status, and an Xbox Live Gold subscription will not be required.

Below, you will find a graphic showing the start and end times for all platforms.

If you digitally pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you can play the game up to seven days early.

Doing so will provide you with early access to the campaign mode along with other rewards starting October.

Speaking of the campaign, with this iteration in the franchise, you can expect improved graphics built via photogrammetry technology and visual fidelity in the smallest details like the water’s physics and graphics. You can expect improved shadow systems, and the campaign will offer improved lighting, better sound capture, and real-time mixing and natural limiting.

In addition to gaining early access to the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, digital pre-orders also grant in-game content to be used immediately within Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. You will also get open beta Early Access and in-game content available in Modern Warfare 2 when released.

The goodies include the Final Judgement Bundle that provides immediate access to the Legendary Deathknell Operator Skin and the Legendary Bloodthirsty Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone.

And finally, mark your calendars for September 15 for the Call of Duty: Next franchise showcase event. Here, you can expect many more details regarding Modern Warfare 2, information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

This multi-hour event will feature a full Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal, streamers playing the games in real-time, plus more information.

Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28.