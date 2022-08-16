Call Of Duty Warzone Servers Down – Error Code 11328 Latest

Call of Duty Warzone servers are down, with Raven Software providing the latest on the outage affecting console players on PS4 and Xbox One.

Thousands of reports have been shared online regarding the current issue, with many COD fans pointing out error code 11328.

Here’s the latest on the current connection issues as shared by developers Raven Software.

Warzone Servers Are Down Today – August 16

The Call of Duty Warzone support team has confirmed that connection issues are affecting the game today on multiple platforms. Players have been running into various error codes, stating that they have been disconnected from Warzone servers.

And while fans are being encouraged to try and reconnect, this is leading to the same problems. This includes the game attempting to log in and register with the Call of Duty servers, before ending with an error message when Fetching the user profile. It’s unclear at the time how long Call of Duty Warzone servers will be down, or what might have caused today’s issues.

However, developers Raven Software has confirmed that the problems have been flagged and are currently being investigated by engineers. The latest update from Raven reads: “We are currently investigating server connection issues. We will provide an update ASAP.”

While Call Of Duty servers are currently down for some, not everyone is affected by today’s problems. Fewer issues are being flagged on the PC platforms, and while thousands of reports are being shared, there is a good chance that the current issues will be solved before the end of the day.

More information is expected to be shared by the Call of Duty support team if today’s connection problems continue. Call of Duty Warzone is currently working through its fourth season on the Caldera map, with the next season expected to be its last.

Warzone 2 is scheduled for launch later this year and will directly feed into the launch of Modern Warfare 2, scheduled for October 28, 2022.

