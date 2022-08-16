Celebrity MasterChef history made as Gregg Wallace announces show first ‘Best I remember’

Gareth panfried his chicken ingredient and served it with parsnip mash, butter leeks and white wine sage and onion sauce.

Gregg commented it was “cooked well” but said: “The skin could be crispier, but you’re a crispy skin away from perfect.”

“I haven’t got a complaint, Gareth,” John remarked as he admired the dish.

Mojo used her prawns to create a curry flavoured with fennel seeds, cardamon, turmeric and chilli, served on white rice.

John labelled the dish as “Lovely, tender and soft,” while Gregg added: “The flavour is great in the sauce, creamy, sweet – I really like that, I’m impressed with you Mojo!”

Although the first round broke records for the programme, the show had to go on.

Sadly, one famous face had to be eliminated, and during the final task, Mojo undercooked her prawns and was sent packing.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on Tuesday at 8pm on BBC One.