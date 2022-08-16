Coronation Street theory: Resident exposed as real killer after Yasmeen finds missing tape

Will Yasmeen end up finding the missing police tape that will prove Stu didn’t kill Charlie?

In doing so, it could also expose the real killer. But is the culprit closer to Yasmeen than she realises?

The real murder suspect could be a resident living close by to Stu and Yasmeen.

Throughout the past week, Corrie fans have also come up with their own theories about Stu.

Many seem to think newcomer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) may be connected to the crime, and that he was the one who killed Charlie.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.