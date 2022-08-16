Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies ‘suddenly’ at home aged 41





Darius Campbell Danesh, originally from Scotland despite residing in the USA at the time of his death, first rose to fame during his TV appearances on the 2001 show Popstars. The following year he also made an appearance on the first ever series of Pop Idol, alongside Will Young.

Darius became a successful singer-songwriter and actor over the years, with a special flair for musical theatre. He had previously appeared in Chicago as Billy Flynn, as well as starring in West End productions including Guys and Dolls and Gone With The Wind. His cause of death is currently unknown, but his family – and fans – have been left totally devastated. He was apparently rushed to a medical examiner's office after he was discovered, but he could not be revived.

His family wrote in their heartfelt statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. “Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.” The statement added: “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

It concluded: “We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.” The tragedy took place after Darius had more than two decades of a successful showbiz career. He was much-loved in the entertainment industry, as early tributes suggest. BBC Radio presenter Sean Dunderdale has reminisced on Twitter of his caring and kind nature while telling of his sadness.

“I’m shocked by the sad news of the death of Darius Danesh,” he wrote, adding: “He was one of the warmest, kindest, people. “We met just after I’d gone through a breakup and to cheer me up he took me backstage at his gig, spent the day making sure I was okay and even tried to set me up with a friend!” Darius first attracted mainstream attention with his unique rendition of Britney Spears’ Hit Me Baby One More Time. He went on to achieve third place on Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates. More than 13 million people tuned in to watch the fast-paced final.

Though Will and Gareth’s careers might have initially achieved more fame, Darius went on to rise to number one later in the year with his track Colourblind. His album, Dive In, also reached the top ten in the charts, much to the delight of a rapidly growing fanbase. The star was born in Scotland to an Iranian father and a Scottish mother, and had studied English Literature and Philosophy at the University of Edinburgh before rising suddenly and dramatically to fame. After moving to the USA, his career continued to rise – and few could have been prepared to learn that he had died.