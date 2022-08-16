Demi Moore, 59, causes stir in sultry bikini as Bruce Willis’ wife admits she ‘looks good’

Demi Moore, 59, put her svelte silhouette on display in a new social media post as she posed aboard a luxury yacht.

The actress could be seen smiling broadly as she soaked up the sun in a hot pink string bikini and an unbuttoned yellow shirt.

Demi, who donned some dark aviator shades along with her casual outfit, captioned the shot: “Soaking up summer.”

Demi’s ex-husband Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, even commented: “And it looks good on you!”

It comes after Demi and Emma issued a family statement together about Bruce’s health struggles with aphasia forcing him to retire from acting earlier this year.