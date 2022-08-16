Doctor shares ‘single most important thing’ to reduce signs of ageing – ‘highly effective’





It is important to look after one’s skin, especially in hot weather. Signs of ageing such as wrinkles and eye bags are inevitable, but they can be reduced or avoided for as long as possible.

Causes of premature skin ageing Dr Ginni Mansberg, GP and Founder of ESK Skincare, spoke to Express.co.uk about the causes of skin ageing. She said: "Our skin is a pretty incredible organ. "It's the largest in our bodies and its primary jobs are to protect our bodies from impacts, changes in pressure and temperature and to keep out bad things like harmful chemicals, radiation, micro-organisms and other foreign bodies. "And while it is performing its job as our very own armour and raincoat, it also lets waste out which helps with regulating the temperature of the body.

"Not only that, but it's pretty great at sensing things like heat, cold, touch and pain and all the while renewing itself. "But it does age. Its ability to renew itself reduces. "That results in the skin's barrier function becoming less effective, a loss in strength and resilience of the skin and reduced ability to repair itself. "The skin also often starts to show uneven pigmentation and reduced elasticity and bulk."

“However, the single most important thing we can do to limit and reverse skin ageing, is limit our sun exposure. “And it is never too early or late to start. Sun avoidance, shade, and protective clothing are the best forms of protection. “Though, perhaps the easiest thing we can do is use broad-spectrum sunscreen every day. “The concern about skin cancer has led us to a focus on UVB protection and the measure which describes UVB protection in skin care – it’s SPF. “But the primary concern for premature ageing is exposure to the sun’s UVA rays. On a skin care product, the words ‘broad-spectrum’ indicates that the product protects from UVA as well as UVB.” Dr Mansberg went on to describe the “three main groups of ingredients that have evidence for anti-ageing”. They are cell regulators, anti-oxidants, and chemical peeling or exfoliation. The skincare expert recommended products containing Vitamin A Retinaldehyde, which is “both highly effective and non-irritating”. As for anti-oxidants, the products to look out for are ones containing Vitamins B3 and C. Additionally, “the ingredients with the best evidence in the chemical peeling or exfoliation group are Glycolic and Lactic acid”, according to Dr Mansberg.