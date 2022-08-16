Elvis’ ‘cute’ visits to Priscilla Presley after divorce ‘We were still absolutely in love’

Last night, Priscilla Presley and Memphis Mafia Member Jerry Schilling gave interviews at Graceland’s Elvis Week 2022. The lifelong friends shared their love of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic and were asked about how the depiction of Elvis Presley’s marriage and divorce in the film may help fans to see the relationship in a new light.

In one of the Elvis movie’s final scenes, set in late 1974, The King and Priscilla shared an intimate conversation in the car, two years since they first separated.

In real life, even when leaving the divorce court, the star sang Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You to his ex-wife.

The 77-year-old mother of Lisa Marie, said: “I’ve had a lot of questions about, y’know, we’re divorced. And why I still carry on the image, the legacy and the love. Because I was absolutely in love with him and still am to this day.”