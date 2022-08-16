‘Extremely busy’ Kate and William may ‘not want to see’ Meghan and Harry because of Queen





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in California after quitting royal duties in 2020, are returning to Britain next month for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee. But royal biographer Angela Levin cast doubt on whether the two couples will meet as she said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are moving to Windsor this summer, are “very busy taking on so many more engagements for the Queen”.

Ms Levin also suggested William may want to avoid his younger brother as Harry’s tell-all memoir looms. The royal author told MailOnline: “[The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge] are extremely busy at the moment. “They’re moving home, need to settle their children into new schools. “They’re very busy taking on so many more engagements for the Queen.

“And I don’t know whether William would like to make amends with Harry. “I think it’s very difficult and certainly not before his memoir comes out because we don’t know what he’s going to say. “We have to wait to see what he does and maybe they won’t want to see them until all that’s out in the open and they know what he says.” Ms Levin’s comments come as Harry and William, whose bond once appeared unbreakable, have been embroiled in an ongoing rift.

Speculation is high over whether the Sussexes will meet the Cambridges during their trip to Britain in September. If Harry and Meghan stay at their Frogmore Cottage home they will be only a few minutes’ walk away from William and Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to move into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate in time for the children to start school. But at the moment it looks increasingly unlikely that the two couples will meet.

Senior royals and their advisers are on tenterhooks with Harry’s tell-all book due out later this year. They are no doubt bracing for fresh revelations after the Sussexes made a series of claims about the monarchy in their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. Harry and Meghan announced their plans to visit the UK in a statement on Monday. They will also travel to Germany as part of their trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”, their spokesman said. The couple will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5.

The Sussexes will make their next stop in Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8. The visit falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a Government by the Queen. The monarch is expected to return to London from her annual summer break at Balmoral to carry out her head of state duties, and it is likely Harry will want to see her. A spokesman for the couple said: “We are pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the United Kingdom and Germany during the first week of September this year. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.” It comes as Harry is embroiled in a legal battle with the Home Office over police protection for his family while in the UK.