Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ star, seeking treatment for mental health issues

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, added: “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
Miller’s statement comes after a string of legal issues that have kept the actor in the headlines and their future on the big screen in question.
In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.
Miller paid $500 bail and was released from custody, according to local police.
On April 19, the actor pleaded no contest and was fined $500 for the disorderly conduct charge, a court record shows, and the harassment charge was dismissed.
Miller is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for an arraignment on the burglary charge, the release said.
In light of the incidents, Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Flash,” which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has faced questions about Miller’s future in the role of the iconic character.
Miller has previously appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in multiple DC superhero films. The film slated for June 23, 2023 is set to be Miller’s first solo effort in the role.
Miller last appeared on the big screen in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which was released in April.
CNN’s Amanda Musa, Amy Simonson and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.
