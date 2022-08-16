Get Up to One-Week Early Campaign Access for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Digital Preorders – Xbox Wire

Summary Play the full Modern Warfare II Campaign up to one week before the launch of the game just for digitally preordering.

All preorders get early access to the Modern Warfare II Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Multiplayer Beta starting September 22.

Tune in to the Call of Duty: Next event on September 15 for a massive intel drop on the immediate future of Call of Duty.

Can’t decide which game mode to start with? Make it an easy decision by digitally preordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on Xbox, granting access to the single-player, globe-trotting Campaign up to one week prior to the release of the game on October 28.

Read on for more details along with other preorder incentives, Multiplayer Beta dates, and a look ahead at the Call of Duty: Next event showcasing the immediate future of the franchise.

Face Task Force 141’s Greatest Threat Yet

Task Force 141 faces its greatest threat yet — a newly aligned menace with deep connections. The Campaign features missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is set to be an incredible experience on numerous levels: offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness.

With early Campaign access, you’ll be fully prepared and ready to go when the game’s Multiplayer options open up at game launch.

Modern Warfare II Preorder Benefits

In addition to gaining early access to the Modern Warfare II Campaign, digital preorders also grant in-game content to be used immediately within Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. You’ll also get Beta Early Access and in-game content available at Modern Warfare II launch.

Modern Warfare II Preorder Rewards

Up to one-week early access to the full Modern Warfare II Campaign.

Access to the full game on October 28.

Open Beta Early Access starting September 22

Final Judgement Bundle: Immediate access to the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone.

Modern Warfare II Vault Edition Preorder Rewards

You get all previously listed rewards, plus:

Red Team 141: Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta.

Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta. FJX Cinder Weapon Vault: At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be playable during the Open Beta.

At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be playable during the Open Beta. Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips: If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season.

If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season. Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating the Task Force 141 icon, for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone, unlocked upon pre-order.

Get Early Access to the Multiplayer Beta

Your preorder provides early access to the future of Call of Duty Multiplayer combat. The Modern Warfare II Open Beta will be free on Xbox for one full weekend. Early Beta access is granted to those with either digital or retail preorders.

Multiplayer Beta Dates

Xbox Early Access: Those who preordered the game for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S can begin playing the Beta on Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM PT. Xbox Live Gold subscription is required for Xbox players.

Xbox Open Beta: For the rest of the weekend, from Saturday, September 24 at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 26 at 10 AM PT, the Beta is accessible to Xbox players regardless of preorder status and Xbox Live Gold subscription will not be required. Crossplay will be enabled, meaning you can play with the greater community no matter what hardware they use and can unlock rewards together, available in-game at launch.

More Intel On the Way at Call of Duty: Next

Discover the immediate future of Call of Duty by tuning into the Call of Duty: Next event going live on September 15, 2022. Expect many more details regarding Modern Warfare II and information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone. Experience a multihour event featuring a full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer reveal, a multitude of your favorite streamers playing the games in real time, and a whole lot more.

Stay Frosty.

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II – Cross-Gen Bundle Activision Publishing Inc. ☆☆☆☆☆

879 ★★★★★ $69.99 The Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II – Cross-Gen Bundle includes the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Pre-order any digital edition and receive: – Early access to the Open Beta*

– Final Judgement Bundle – for immediate use in Call of Duty®: Vanguard and Warzone™**

– The opportunity to pre-load the game before launch Includes: – Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II

— Includes Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty®. Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights. Modern Warfare® II will launch with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat and an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay. *Actual platform availability and launch date(s) of MP Beta subject to change. See www.callofduty.com/beta for more details. Minimum Open Beta duration is 2 days. Limited time only. Internet connection and Xbox Live Gold subscription required. **Call of Duty®: Vanguard / Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S required to redeem the Final Judgement Bundle. Sold / downloaded separately. Must be redeemed by October 28, 2023. For more information, please visit www.callofduty.com. © 2019-2022 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, MODERN WARFARE, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. This product contains software technology licensed from Id Software (‘Id Technology’). Id Technology © 1999-2022 Id Software, Inc.