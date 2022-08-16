Harry tipped to ‘make things worse’ and throw Kate and William under bus in royal row





Royal author Phil Dampier said there is no chance of reconciliation before the Duke of Sussex releases his tell-all book, which is due out later this year. Mr Dampier warned the memoir is likely to exacerbate the rift between the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

Mr Dampier tweeted: “I can’t see any chance of a reconciliation between the #Sussexes and the #Cambridges until Harry’s book is out of the way. “And it’s likely to make things worse! #williamandkate #harryandmeghan.” Mr Dampier’s tweet comes after Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans to travel to the UK next month sparking speculation over whether they will meet William and Kate. However the Daily Express understands there are currently no plans for the Sussexes to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It comes as the ongoing rift between the once-close brothers shows no sign of healing. If Harry and Meghan stay at their Frogmore Cottage home during their visit, they will be only a few minutes’ walk away from William and Kate. The Cambridges are expected to move into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate in time for the children to start school. But at the moment it looks increasingly unlikely that they will meet.

Harry’s tell-all memoir is looming with senior royals and their advisers are on tenterhooks. The Queen’s grandson, who is living in California with Meghan after quitting royal duties in 2020, last year announced he was penning his book. He promised the book would be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life. Harry said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” The royals are no doubt bracing for fresh revelations after the Sussexes made a series of claims about the monarchy in their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021. It comes as Harry and Meghan are living in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet. The couple quit as working royals in March 2020 for new lives of personal and financial freedom across the pond.