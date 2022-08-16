How self-confessed ‘workaholics’ Maja Salvador and fiancé keep relationship strong

While she and her fiancé are self-confessed “workaholics,” Maja Salvador said they always make a conscious effort to make time for their relationship.

“We’re both workaholics but we find ways to make sure that we don’t neglect our relationship as an engaged couple. We have work to do most of the time, but we manage to separate our personal and professional lives,” she said of her longtime boyfriend Rambo Nuñez, who proposed to her last April.

Rambo is also Maja’s business partner and co-owner of Crown Artist Management, which manages the show biz careers of artists like John Lloyd Cruz, Miles Ocampo and Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

Strict time management

Juggling her personal life and her responsibilities as an actor and talent manager, she said, requires strict time management.

“These days, as much as possible, I try not to work on Sundays, because that’s when I catch up and spend time with my family or friends. But if the schedule doesn’t permit, I still try to make time,” she said in an online press conference for the new sitcom “Oh My Korona!” which Crown co-produced with Cignal Entertainment and TV5.

But this wouldn’t be possible without the help of her staff and Rambo, who couldn’t be more understanding of their situation. “It’s not all me; I do it with the help of people around me … It helps to have a support system, to have friends and loved ones who are so patient and understanding of me, so I can do the same for my fiancé,” she said.

“As an artista and a manager, I have to constantly build relationships with industry friends. And I’m thankful to Rambo, who has always been there to guide me … kahit minsan huli na siyang nabibigyan ko ng oras,” said Maja, adding that she and Rambo are currently focused on their company and their production ventures.

“But after that, we will have to focus on our wedding,” she said.

Nothing has really changed between them since they’re engagement. “Mas minahal lang ako ni Rambo. This time, our obligations and responsibilities to each other are more serious. Wala nang atrasan. But ever since we knew we were headed there (marriage),” Maja said.

Is there anything else she wants to achieve in her career before she finally ties the knot with Rambo? “As long as there are roles that I find challenging, then I will do them, for sure. Mahirap iwanan ang show biz,” she said. “Maybe I won’t be as workaholic when I become Mrs. Nuñez. I have to balance everything.”

