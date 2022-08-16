I Just Learned That These ’00s Musicians Are Still Releasing Music Today And I Am Freaking Out

The 2000s were a magical time for music, giving us hit, after hit, after hit.
For some, the artists of that time are forever frozen in that time period, but others know that a lot of these musicians are still making music today!
So let’s take a look at all of our ’00s faves who are still hitting the recording studio in 2022.
1.
Mandy Moore — She finally found her voice again.
2.
Vanessa Carlton — Her mentor is Stevie Nicks!
3.
Jesse McCartney — He’s been on tour almost his whole life.
4.
JoJo — After a decade of label HELL, she made a comeback on her own terms.
5.
98 Degrees — They’re not just that other boy band.
6.
Brandy — It’s time we all give this woman the respect she DESERVES.
7.
Aly & AJ — These sisters are using their voices for a cause.
8.
Mýa — She took her career into her own hands.
9.
Enrique Iglesias — He’s literally the top Latin artist of all time.
10.
Regina Spektor — She still has the sound that everybody wants.
11.
Jonas Brothers — They thought they’d never get back together, but thank god they did.
12.
Keke Palmer — “I’m an incomparable talent.” No lies detected.
13.
Kate Nash — Outspoken then, outspoken now.
14.
Avril Lavigne — Back and literally better than ever.
Are there any artists who you want people to know are still releasing music? Let us know in the comments!
Source link