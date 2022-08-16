Johnny Depp Fantastic Beasts 4 return on the cards admits his Grindelwald replacement

Speaking with Deadline, Mads said: “It was very intimidating [to replace Depp]. Obviously, well, now the course has changed—he won the suit, the court [case]—so let’s see if he comes back. He might. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide. So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp teams with Al Pacino to direct first movie in 25 years