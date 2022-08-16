Kate and Diana’s wedding dresses share charming similarity ‘for good luck’





When Kate and Prince William tied the knot in Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, the future Queen wore an elegant lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with a satin bodice and floral motifs. Almost exactly 30 years earlier, on July 29 1981 the Duke of Cambridge’s parents Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer wed in London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

Princess Diana’s dress was a much more extravagant affair, an ivory silk and taffeta gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel with a 25ft long train. However both dresses had a hidden significant detail – a small blue bow sewn in for good luck. According to Vanity Fair the gowns also both had antique lace sewn into them as part of their ‘something old’, a tradition in which a bride has ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue’ incorporated into their outfit. There were other elements of Kate and William’s wedding day that echoed that of Charles and Diana’s too.

For instance, both brides wore earrings from their respective parents. Kate's were a gift from her mother and father Carole and Michael Middleton and were comprised of diamond-set stylised oak leaves with a pear-shaped diamond set-drop and a pavé-set diamond acorn in the centre. Diana's consisted of over 50 diamonds and had originally belonged to her mother Frances Shand Kydd.

After Diana’s death in 1997, it was thought her sapphire ring originally went to Prince Harry, however, he gave it to his elder brother upon hearing of his plans to propose to Kate. It has now become a royal tradition for newlyweds to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony to greet the huge crowds of wellwishers. Prince Charles and Princess Diana treated their audience to a kiss back in 1981, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kissing for the crowds not once but twice.