Liverpool star Darwin Nunez breaks silence on ‘ugly’ red card after Crystal Palace draw

Asked by Sky Sports if Nunez had let down his colleagues, Klopp said: “Look, he knows that himself. I will talk to him. It makes no sense for me to talk about it in public, you see it.

“It’s not the reaction you want to see. Centre-halves in the Premier League do that – they want to have him, he’s a handful himself but that’s a reaction.

“There’s no time, there’s no pre-season. We don’t know how long he will be suspended. We will use it (suspension) for physical work – not as punishment – but making him even stronger and that’s what we’ll try.”

Van Dijk added: “He’s got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way. He has to control himself, definitely. I think that’s a separate thing.

“He has to manage himself, he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League. It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again.”