Living Wall installed in Rhyl as part of Council Green Infrastructure project

A living wall has recently been erected on the Rhyl City Strategy (RCS) Hub building on the corner of Wellington Road and Elwy Street.

Denbighshire County Council has been working with Rhyl City Strategy in Rhyl to secure a living wall to the exterior wall of the building. The development includes twelve metres square of vertical planting in a modular system, has an irrigation system which will provide water and feed to the plants automatically. A tank beneath the living wall will also allow for the water to be recycled.

This project supports the delivery of the Councils wider Rhyl Regeneration project and has been funded by Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns funding as part of a wider town centre greening initiative and commitment to make the authority net carbon zero by 2030.

Living walls are often used in urban areas to deliver a number of benefits including improving air quality, Increasing Biodiversity to provide nesting space for food birds and insects whilst also improving people’s health and wellbeing.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport said: “This initiative will offer multiple health and wellbeing benefits to people living and visiting Rhyl whilst also adding attractive green space.”

“Living walls are of most benefit to areas with lots of urban infrastructure and limited green spaces as the plants help clean the air we breathe.”

“Thank you to everyone involved for developing this project, it puts us another step closer towards the Councils commitment to a net carbon authority and creating our wider vision for Rhyl.”

Joanne Bartlett-Jones Head of Resources at Rhyl City Strategy said: “It is fantastic to be able to host the living wall on our premises as part of the town centre greening initiative.”

“We are very keen to be able to play our part toward increasing biodiversity in the area, not only does it look fantastic and improve individual wellbeing, it is also helping the local insects and birds!”

The Town Centre greening initiative has enabled Countryside Services to promote and support volunteering opportunities in the Town Centre. If you are interested in becoming a Countryside Volunteer or a Community Champion please email [email protected]