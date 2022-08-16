Loose Women’s Katie Piper opens up on rejecting Simon Cowell’s job offer ‘Don’t want to’

In the wide-ranging conversation on the ITV chat show, the fundraiser and charity worker explained how much she’s experienced and how it’s impacted her life.
She revealed: “When I look back on it and reflect, it does feel like two separate lives.
“I’m 38, but I sort of feel in my 70s or 80s because what’s happened to me, condensed in such a short period doesn’t happen to some people in their whole lifetime.”
The chat show star added: “In some ways, you can take that as a positive – life experiences enrich us, they build our character and we can go onto use that in our future, but in other ways it was a lot. It took its toll on me mentally and physically. Some of the physical changes are still ongoing in my medical journey.”
