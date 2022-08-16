Manchester United interested in signing Moises Caicdeo from Brighton

Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 20-year-old Ecuador international impressed in Brighton’s 2-1 opening-weekend win at Old Trafford as Graham Potter’s side handed new United boss Erik ten Hag defeat in his first game in charge.

Caicedo only made his Premier League debut for Brighton at Arsenal in April, but has become a first-team regular for Potter having started their last 10 league games and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

United are long-term admirers of Caicedo – they were looking at signing him when he joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in February 2021.

Brighton have no intention of selling the player. The club’s transfer policy is that they will only sell at the right time for the right price

Caicedo, whose deal at Brighton lasts until the summer of 2025, also scored his first Premier League goal against United in the stunning 4-0 win at the Amex Stadium in May.

United will have internal discussions about whether to make their interest formal with an official bid.

After making his Seagulls debut in the League Cup win at Cardiff in August 2021, Caicedo spent the first half of last season on loan at Belgian side Beerschot before being recalled in January.

Caicedo impressed in midfield at Old Trafford for Brighton's opening-weekend win at United





Caicedo is also likely to be a key player for Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar, having won 23 caps and scored two goals for his country.

In October last year, he became the first player born in the 21st century to score in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, with a goal in Ecuador’s 4-2 win over Uruguay.

Brighton have already sold two key players to Premier League sides this summer after the departures of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in a £60m deal and midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for £35m.

Caicedo interest comes amid dwindling optimism over De Jong deal

Manchester United’s interest in Caicedo comes following dwindling optimism in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

United have not given up hope of signing De Jong as they feel Barca want to do a deal and have a broad agreement worth £72m.

United also believe the Netherlands international wants to come but they know the potential move has dragged on for far longer than they wanted or anticipated.

Sky Sports News has been told “the door has not been closed” on a deal to sign De Jong – but “confidence is not high” a transfer can happen.

United have been looking at other options throughout the summer given the problematic nature of the De Jong deal. Alternative options may need to be triggered soon as there are only 16 days left in the window.

Meanwhile, talks continue to progress with Adrien Rabiot’s representatives over personal terms on the France midfielder’s proposed move to United from Juventus.

An agreement is close after a £15m deal was negotiated in principle, with willingness from all parties to get the transfer done.

United interested in signing a forward this summer

United also remain in the market for a forward player, with PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo a player of interest.

But United are respectful of PSV’s involvement in the Champions League qualifiers and are likely to pursue the 23-year-old in the final week of the window.

Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic is a player United are looking at too, with the Austrian potentially reasonably priced as he has entered the final year of his contract and wants to come to United.

United have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata with the former Chelsea striker of interest to Ten Hag’s side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another forward that came up for United during talks with Barcelona but, as it stands, their interest has not gone any further with Chelsea pushing to sign him.

Ronaldo may get Man Utd exit wish | Chelsea, Atleti senior figures unconvinced

Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave United this month if Ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward.

United’s position has not changed and Ronaldo is not for sale. He still has a year left on his contract and United have the option of extending it by another 12 months.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were still two possible destinations for Ronaldo if United change their stance and let him leave.

However, there are senior figures at both clubs who are not convinced they should sign Ronaldo.

