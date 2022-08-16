Motorists warned of two years in prison for driving after summer rain

Howard Robinson, RSTA chief executive, said: “Wet roads after a prolonged hot, dry period can become slippery.

“In addition to ensuring that their tyres are in good condition and properly inflated, motorists should slow down and drive with care.”

He continued: “Just like the freezing and ice of the winter, summer’s high temperatures underline how essential it is to ensure that roads are maintained to a correct standard.

“Unfortunately, continued cutbacks to highway budgets means that councils cannot afford the necessary programmes of long-term maintenance and surface dressing to ensure pothole-free, skid-resistant roads.”