Moving? Here’s How to Get Free Boxes and Other Packing Materials, Sustainably

Whether your bestie recently moved in with her boo, or if you have new neighbors, they likely still have old moving boxes around, someone may have boxes for you.

I, personally, have never purchased moving boxes because I always have friends that are moving to new neighborhoods within New York City. But even if you aren’t living in the Big Apple, you — or someone you know — likely knows someone who recently moved. Just make sure to ask to borrow their boxes before they unpack and recycle them!