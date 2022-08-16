‘Never let her down!’ Queen’s ‘cherishes’ relationship with one family member – not Kate

There is much speculation about what will happen to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, should Prince Charles “slim down the monarchy” as planned when he becomes King. The Queen’s youngest child is said to be her favourite, with Edward and Sophie’s eldest child, Lady Louise, her “favourite grandchild” too. Over the years, the Wessexes have arguably stepped into the role once meant for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with Sophie growing incredibly close to the Queen.
Sophie is said to be incredibly “protective” of the monarch, and following the death of Prince Philip, she has been a “tremendous source of comfort”.
An unnamed source suggested the Countess “cherishes” the relationship she has with her mother-in-law and “appreciates her guidance and wisdom throughout her own life”.
The bond the share has been described as “mother and daughter” and there is a “feeling of love and respect” that is “mutal”.
“It is very special,” The Mirror reported.
READ MORE: Charlotte’s ‘best type of uncle and auntie’ but it’s not the Sussexes
On the days she was unable to visit the Queen in person, Sophie would “make a point” of ringing her “at least once a day”.
To add to this, a palace insider once explained how Sophie was the Queen’s “go-to for various personal matters” as well as being a “sounding board for certain decisions about the monarchy”.
Apparently, she is the perfect person to discuss these topics because “she’s impartial and has no real agenda”.
Sophie has been described as “incredibly understated and hard-working, albeit beneath the radar”.
READ MORE: Common meal the royal children have never eaten ‘Why would they?’
It is said that Sophie makes over 200 engagements every year, including visits to schools, universities and military bases on behalf of the Royal Family.
Her charity work primarily revolves around people with disabilities, women’s rights, avoidable blindness and agriculture.
Due to the departure of the Sussexes and Prince Andrew as senior royals, the Countess has been handed several new patronages.
Her latest role as part of the Queen’s new team of ‘key’ royals, is patron of the Guide Dogs charity.
She took over the role from the Queen’s cousin, Princess Alexandra, who held the role for more than 60 years.
Source link