‘Never let her down!’ Queen’s ‘cherishes’ relationship with one family member – not Kate

There is much speculation about what will happen to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, should Prince Charles “slim down the monarchy” as planned when he becomes King. The Queen’s youngest child is said to be her favourite, with Edward and Sophie’s eldest child, Lady Louise, her “favourite grandchild” too. Over the years, the Wessexes have arguably stepped into the role once meant for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with Sophie growing incredibly close to the Queen.

Sophie is said to be incredibly “protective” of the monarch, and following the death of Prince Philip, she has been a “tremendous source of comfort”.

An unnamed source suggested the Countess “cherishes” the relationship she has with her mother-in-law and “appreciates her guidance and wisdom throughout her own life”.

The bond the share has been described as “mother and daughter” and there is a “feeling of love and respect” that is “mutal”.

“It is very special,” The Mirror reported.

