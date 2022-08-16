Newcastle discover Benfica’s two stipulations to sign PSG target Goncalo Ramos

Newcastle United could be forced to wait in order to bring Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos to St James’ Park before next month’s all-important transfer deadline, according to reports. The Magpies are said to be keen on landing Ramos after identifying him as a priority target earlier this summer, with Eddie Howe still looking to add some much-needed additional firepower to his squad over the coming weeks.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in Ramos, who has already scored four goals in as many appearances for Benfica since the start of the new campaign, but Newcastle are still hoping to pip the French giants to the 21-year-old’s signature. However, they will be forced to shelve their transfer plans until the end of this month in order to stand the best chance of striking a deal with Benfica, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

It is said that Benfica are unwilling to entertain Newcastle’s advances for Ramos until after the Champions League play-offs, which are set to be wrapped up next week. The Portuguese giants will face Dynamo Kyiv away from home in their first-leg encounter on Wednesday before the return fixture is played on August 23, after which point Ramos could be on the move if Newcastle wait until then to step up their pursuit of his signature.

The Magpies have also learned that Benfica are looking for a transfer fee of around £34million in order to let go of Ramos before the summer window slams shut. They have already turned down an offer in the region of £26m from Nottingham Forest and will only sell their star forward, who remains tied down until the summer of 2026, if the price is right.

