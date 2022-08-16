Nurse unable to ‘avoid falling in love’ faces penalty for relationship with inmate

A nurse who met her long-term partner while providing mental health services to him in prison is facing disciplinary action through the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal. (File photo)

A registered nurse who struck up a relationship with a former inmate she provided mental health support services to is facing disciplinary action.

On Tuesday, the nurse – referred to as Ms L, who has interim name suppression – appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal facing a professional misconduct charge.

The tribunal heard that in about September 2019, while employed as a contractor at a South Island prison, Ms L entered into an “inappropriate” relationship with an inmate, whose name is also suppressed.

The pair remain in what they described as “loving”, “genuine, committed relationship” and were “making long-term plans together”.

They first met in prison in November 2018, and had nine mental health consultations between December that year and May 2019. They didn’t have further contact in prison after this period.

In late June 2019, Ms L was contacted on Facebook by the partner of a person in prison with Mr A, asking if she would write to him.

She resigned in early July, and last worked at the prison on July 12.

The pair started exchanging letters from August 2019.

In early October that year, they began talking over the phone. Ms L considered they were in a romantic relationship from this point.

For the first six to seven months, their relationship was conducted “entirely over the phone, or [by] letter”, she said.

Mr A was released from prison in early 2021.

While they have not been able to live together due to his parole obligations, they plan to do so, and have “integrated” into each other’s families, Ms L told the tribunal.

Although Ms L acknowledged there was a power imbalance, and that he was vulnerable as prisoner, she argued she did not take advantage of him.

“[We were] not able to avoid falling in love… I certainly did not go out of my way for this to happen.”

The Nursing Council Code of Conduct states sexual relationships between nurses and persons they’ve had a professional relationship were “inappropriate in most circumstances” – and raised questions of integrity of nurses “exploiting the vulnerability of persons who are or have been in their care”.

Lawyer for the Professional Conduct Committee Matthew McClelland​, QC, sought Ms L be suspended, censured and have conditions put on her scope of practice.

Ms L has a caseload of about 25 patients, some of whom she has worked with for years, given their “complexity” and risk.

Having to hand over these patients, if suspended, would be a “big piece of work”, and put stress on her team, given specialist mental health staff were in short supply, Ms L said.

Ms L’s lawyer, Dr Jonathan Coates​, said she openly admitted she made a mistake, and the nursing profession should “be proud” of a practitioner “so open, sincere, frank and humble” and “highly regarded”.

“In my submission, she is exactly the sort of nurse you want.”

A five-person tribunal, led by barrister Theo Baker,​ will determine what penalty Ms L should face when the hearing resumes on Tuesday morning.