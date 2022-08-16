‘Oh get away!’ Princess Anne clip resurfaces on TikTok showing her cheeky personality

The Princess Royal celebrated her 72nd birthday on Monday and among the tributes and kind messages fans shared their favourite moments of the royal. One resurfaced clip was taken from May last year when Princess Anne visited the Jack Berry House rehabilitation centre for injured jockeys in North Yorkshire.

On May 24, 2021, Her Royal Highness flew to the area for a royal visit and she also engaged in aspects of her passion for horseriding.

The video on TikTok has received 34,500 likes and features Anne arriving at the centre and joking with a pair of fans who were waiting for her to arrive.

The Princess Royal was taken by car from her helicopter to the centre where she was visibly shocked that some people were waiting to catch a glimpse of her.

Fans have taken to her cheerfulness and humility with one saying: “Love her so much! Wish she could inherit the crown.”