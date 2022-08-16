Pick Your Favorite Teen Movies, Get a YA Book Recommendation

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If it’s wrong for a 34-year-old woman to like watching teen movies, then I don’t want to be right. The same goes for loving YA books as well. Some people might call it living in the past. But we are always living in some other time or place or perspective when we immerse ourselves in stories. And I will immerse myself in movies like Clueless and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Twilight and Love, Simon any day of the week. Maybe it’s nostalgia. Maybe it’s just that adolescence is such an exciting, tumultuous time. But these stories, on the screen and on the page, are full of life changing actions, characters learning to define themselves, and so much heart.

To find your next favorite YA book, take this quiz where you’ll be asked to choose your favorite teen movies. Booksmart versus Lady Bird and She’s All That versus Love & Basketball might not seem like the deepest questions. But they say a lot about your taste in movies and, perhaps, books too. Correlating all your preferences and favorites together, after moving through 15 different matchups, the quiz will recommend the next YA book you should read. From exciting fantasies to chilling thrillers to sweet romances, I hope you read and adore whatever recommendation you get.

All Results I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston You should read something darkly funny and mysterious, like I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston. Chloe wants to be high school valedictorian more than anything. Her only competition is Shara Wheeler, the prom queen and the principal’s daughter. One month before graduation, Shara kisses Chloe and then completely disappears. Chloe teams up to find her with two boys who also have a history with Shara. Each has their own reasons for wanting to find her, but for Chloe, it is about wanting to beat Shara for valedictorian fair and square. The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes You should read something eccentric and high stakes, like The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. Avery is just a normal high school girl — until an unconventional billionaire who she never met dies and leaves his entire fortune to her. But to get the money, Avery has to go to his house and conquer a series of puzzles and games he set up before he died. His four grandsons are all dubious of Avery. And soon, she isn’t just playing for the money. She’s playing to keep out of danger.

Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean You should read something filled with luxury and wish fulfillment, like Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean. Izumi has grown up the child of a single mother in California, always wondering who her father might be. When she discovers he is the crown prince of Japan, Izumi travels across the world to meet her father and assume her role as princess. This isn’t quite as fun as she expects, with the scrutiny of the press, thousands of customs to learn, and people questioning if she’s “Japanese” enough to be their princess. But maybe her cute bodyguard and the new wardrobe of stunning clothing will make her enjoy enjoy being a princess more?

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood You should read something paranormal, literary, and lyrical, like Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood. This YA, Ethiopian-inspired Jane Eyre retelling starts when a young debtera named Andromeda is hired to exorcise a large mansion of specters of the Evil Eye. The young heir Rochester, who hired her, doesn’t treat her like a servant. In fact, an undeniable attachment begins to form between them as the spirits of the house fight back against both Andromeda and Rochester.

You’ll Be the Death of Me by Karen M. McManus You should read something fast-paced and suspenseful, like You’ll Be the Death of Me by Karen M. McManus. Ivy, Mateo, and Cal used to be close friends, but by high school, the three have drifted apart. Then, one ill-timed ditch day brings the three of them to the scene of a murder. They all seem to be hiding something, but is one of them the murderer?

Zyla & Kai by Kristina Forest You should read something romantic with a coming-of-age story, like Zyla & Kai by Kristina Forest. Zyla is a love cynic who doesn’t want to go through the drama and inevitable heartache of dating. Kai is a true romantic and serial monogamist who is supposed to be on a dating break to focus on his college dreams. They fall in love, but end up breaking up during their senior year. But if they are really broken up, then why do they disappear together on their senior trip to the Poconos?

I hope this quiz ranking your favorite teen movies helped you find your next favorite YA book (or at least brightened your day for five minutes). If you want to keep looking for young adult recommendations, take a gander at these love books for teens, this list of 100 YA series, or this collection of the most popular YA books on TikTok.