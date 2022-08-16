Plant-based ‘meats’ really are healthier for our health and environment, new review suggests | W24

A close up of a woman eating a vegan meal in a local cafe with friends.ÿÛ

Is the future of meat plant-based? Based on a new review of 43 studies, that may just be the case.

According to the findings, plant-based meat and dairy products were better for human health – and the environment.

Plant-based meat alternatives are expected to mimic animal meat, so they have the same taste and texture as that of animal meat. However, they are made from plant-based ingredients, including soy, pea protein, oils and potato starch, and different flavourings.