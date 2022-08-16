Putin’s plot to FREEZE Germany backfires spectacularly as Scholz eyes new energy deals





Mr Scholz is travelling to Canada this month to explore striking a number of new energy deals in a bid to resolve his own nation’s crisis. Vladimir Putin had slashed volumes of pipeline gas flowing through Nord Stream to just 20 percent of its usual capacity last month, sparking particularly big fears for Germany, which gets 40 percent of its supplies from Russia.

Although flows to Europe have reportedly become more stable, Mr Scholz is likely eager to slash reliance on Putin, whose gas cuts have a had a heavy impact on the nation due to this staggering dependency. But Canada could play a vital role in helping Germany to scupper those energy links thanks to its supplies of liquified natural gas as well as renewable exports. Business groups have said that Canadian export facilities for liquified natural gas (LNG) “can help keep European industry running and households warm” amid the supply crisis which is threatening to plunge Germany into a recession. The groups also argue that the LNG export infrastructure will eventually be able to export hydrogen, a low carbon alternative to natural gas which can help countries to meet their climate targets.

In fact, Berlin issued a statement on Friday on a deal for a Canadian-based company to export hydrogen fuel and ammonia produced by a Canadian wind farm. The proposed one-gigawatt Port au Port wind farm would consist of 164-turbines, linked to a 500-megawatt hydrogen and ammonia plant at the port of Stephenville in Canada. Set to be singed on August 23, if approved, the move could prove vital in helping Germany to fill its energy gap as customers face soaring bills over slashed supplies. Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose said: “There is a heightened urgency for Canada to step into this new market that’s in such high demand. READ MORE: Brexit Britain set for huge win as 17 new factories

But many German households may now be hoping Canada’s helping hand can help drive down those bills and make the need for that levy redundant. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Germany and Canada are close friends on the world stage. We are tied by our shared commitments to democracy, peace and security, including our support for Ukraine, a clean, healthy future, and an economy that works for people. “I look forward to showing Chancellor Scholz what Canada has to offer, while we further strengthen our relationship, creat





