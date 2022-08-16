Royal Family at Balmoral set to become ‘divisive political matter’ after Queen’s death

Queen needs break from royal drama amid health concerns says expert

Queen Elizabeth II embarked on a 10-week stay at Balmoral — her Scottish royal residence — last month. Every year, Her Majesty travels north for an extended summer break in Aberdeenshire. Other members of the Royal Family accompany the monarch for shorter stays in the Scottish highlands.

Prince Charles, who is currently staying in Scotland, was seen driving to Crathie Kirk church on Sunday. He was joined by Prince Edward, who was seen driving a different car, with his daughter Lady Louise Windsor in the passenger seat. The royals have a long history of attending the church where Queen Victoria began worshipping in 1848, since then every British monarch worshipped at Crathie Kirk when staying at Balmoral. Prince Albert purchased Balmoral Castle for Victoria in 1852, and it has since been the Royal Family’s Scottish summer retreat. READ MORE: ‘Ruthless!’ Queen cut ties with former royal staff member over major ‘betrayal’

The Royal Family visit Balmoral every summer.

Balmoral is known to be one of the Queen’s favourite places.

Queen ‘health crisis’ forces Palace to make ‘startling admission’ on monarch’s future At the end of one summer stint at the castle, Victoria wrote to one of her children: “I feel so sad at the bitter thought of going from this blessed place, leaving these hills — this charming life of liberty — and returning to tame, dull, formal England and the prison life of Windsor.” It is understood that the current Queen has the same sort of love affair with Balmoral. Her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, revealed in the ‘Our Queen at Ninety’ documentary: “I think Granny is the happiest there. “I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs — a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs — and people coming in and out all the time.” But this year — with issues surrounding the monarch’s health and Scottish opinion on the monarchy remaining uncertain — the Royal Family’s idyllic summer may be disturbed by talk of succession and Scottish independence.

The Queen has spent part of her summer at the Scottish castle every year since her coronation.

Clive Irving, author of ‘The Last Queen’, has claimed that “the royal presence at Balmoral is liable to become a deeply divisive political matter,” following the Queen’s death. Writing for the Daily Beast, alongside the publication’s royal correspondent Tom Sykes, Mr Irving said: “In the last decades of her reign, Scotland has tested the Queen’s political acumen more than any other part of the United Kingdom. “In theory, of course, she’s not supposed to be political. “But Scotland has served as an early warning system for rumblings of republicanism.” DON’T MISS

The line of succession to the throne.

They referred to the “critical referendum” in 2014 to decide whether or not the Scots wanted independence. Her Majesty, who is known to maintain a code of silence when it comes to political matters, appeared to make a rare intervention ahead of the vote. The Queen told well-wishers outside Crathie Kirk that she hoped the Scottish people would “think very carefully about the future”. Mr Irving and Mr Sykes said: “With that lightest of nudges, it was clear what she felt.” Since then, the Scottish National Party (SNP) has pledged that if a future referendum went their way they would still accept the Queen as head of state. In 2014, Alex Salmond, then the party leader, visited the monarch at Balmoral and announced: “I want the Queen as head of state, as Queen of Scots of an independent Scotland, as her ancestors were.”

Prince Charles and Alex Salmond in 2011.

However, Mr Salmond’s successor, Nicola Sturgeon, does not seem to share the same sentiment. She was openly appalled by the Queen’s reluctance to banish her son Prince Andrew, whose connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell eventually lead to his stepping down and the stripping of his royal and military patronages. Mr Irving and Mr Sykes noted: “Sturgeon conspicuously failed to send a message of loyalty for the Platinum Jubilee. “There is a vocal republican faction in the SNP. “In fact, Scotland, like Australia, demonstrates that it is probably only affection for the Queen that stands in the way of a surge of republicanism.”

Royal residences across the UK.

This puts pressure on the monarch’s heir apparent, the Prince of Wales, who is “also aware that Scotland will very likely provide one of the earliest tests of his reign.” While Charles shares his mother’s love for the 50,000-acre estate, it has been reported that the prince is in favour of transferring the royal property into public ownership in a bid to cut costs. Earlier this year, the Sunday Express revealed that Balmoral is set to be given to the people of Scotland in a generous coronation present from the future sovereign. The offer, which would see the Crown relinquish ownership of the estate on Royal Deeside, was made to Mr Salmond, who is known to be a good friend of the prince’s, during a private dinner at Birkhall in 2008. A Scottish Sunday Express source close to Mr Salmond confirmed the news. Mr Salmond and his wife Moira were invited for dinner with Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Birkhall — the couple’s private Scottish residence.

Prince Charles may gift Balmoral to the people of Scotland.