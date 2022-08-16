Rumor: Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked Online

The Call of Duty franchise is going to be extremely busy this year. Not only has new content been released regularly for Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile, but by the end of the year, at least two more CoD games will be joining the fray. On October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch worldwide, and Activision has made it clear that it plans on releasing the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2 by year’s end as well.

Activision has not announced a release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 yet, but it seems the planned date has leaked online. A screenshot of what is said to be an internal document from Activision Blizzard was shared on the World of Warcraft Classic subreddit, later picked up on by Charlie Intel. The image claims to show important dates for Activision for the rest of 2022, and one such date is the apparent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Raven Software Addresses Call of Duty: Warzone’s ‘Fetching Store Info’ Glitch

If the image is legitimate, then it seems the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date is Wednesday, November 16 at 10am PT. It’s entirely possible that the image has been doctored, or the information is outdated, and so CoD fans should certainly keep that in mind. However, a November 16 release date would make sense, for a couple of different reasons.

For one, November is typically the biggest month of the year for new game releases, and so it would make sense for Activision to capitalize on the hype by launching Call of Duty: Warzone 2 around that time. Warzone 2 would have an immediate advantage over the other big games releasing in November because it will most likely be free-to-play, whereas the other games launching that month will be premium titles. Secondly, this would put Warzone 2 a couple of weeks out from Modern Warfare 2‘s launch, allowing the premium CoD experience to have some time in the spotlight before potentially drawing players away from it. We’ve seen Rockstar Games employ a similar strategy when it comes to introducing the online modes for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 with great success.





Luckily, fans don’t have to wait too much longer to get their answers about Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reveal event is scheduled for September 15, and it’s quite possible that it will include a release date announcement for the BR. But before fans get too excited, it should be stressed that Activision has not actually detailed its plans for Warzone 2 at the reveal event, so it’s important to keep that in mind.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in development.

MORE: Call of Duty’s Odd History With Battle Royale