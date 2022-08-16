Categories
SEAL Team’s Justin Melnick confirms season 6 location change with first-look: ‘Inbound’


In his recent Instagram Story, Justin wrote: “Inbound to [Jordan]. Let’s go!”

The actor included a snap of his military backpack, emblazoned with a combination of the flags of Jordan and the USA, complete with the Bravo Team’s red wolf insignia.

Fans were already speculating the team would be spending more time in the Middle East when the new season arrives.

Justin, as well as his co-star AJ Buckley, have since confirmed the series would not only be taking place in Jordan but would also be filming on-location.





