Sir Tom Jones bids poignant farewell as he marks end of live performances ‘That’s a wrap’

Sir Tom Jones, 82, has been performing shows across the UK and Europe this summer but now, with a beam on his face and his arms outstretched to the audience, he has revealed that his tour is over. Though fans might have feared that the Welsh crooner had retired, he has dismissed suggestions of that by ending his farewell post on Instagram with a cheery: “Until the next time!”

“That’s a wrap on our summer shows across the UK & Europe,” he exclaimed to his 454,000 followers after his performance on Sunday in the medieval Essex town of Saffron Walden.

“From my band and I, thanks to each and everyone of you who came out to see us perform,” he continued.

The Mama Told Me Not To Come singer emotionally added: “It was a lot of fun, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!”

He ended his heartfelt message with a promise that he would see his devotees the next time.

