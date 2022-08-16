Sir Tom Jones bids poignant farewell as he marks end of live performances ‘That’s a wrap’

Sir Tom Jones, 82, has been performing shows across the UK and Europe this summer but now, with a beam on his face and his arms outstretched to the audience, he has revealed that his tour is over. Though fans might have feared that the Welsh crooner had retired, he has dismissed suggestions of that by ending his farewell post on Instagram with a cheery: “Until the next time!”
“That’s a wrap on our summer shows across the UK & Europe,” he exclaimed to his 454,000 followers after his performance on Sunday in the medieval Essex town of Saffron Walden.
“From my band and I, thanks to each and everyone of you who came out to see us perform,” he continued.
The Mama Told Me Not To Come singer emotionally added: “It was a lot of fun, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!”
He ended his heartfelt message with a promise that he would see his devotees the next time.
@Leckston logged on Twitter to argue: “[In my opinion] Tom Jones should have played instead of Diana Ross at the end of the Jubilee Concert.”
“British born and bred and still with a magnificent voice, [although] he’ll be 82 in two days time!”
The question on many fans’ lips as the matter trended on Twitter was: “Where is Tom Jones?”
There were concerns from some that the live line-up was “too American”, despite the event being organised to celebrate the reign of a British monarch.
Fans were baffled when they heard Alicia Keys perform her epic track Empire State of Mind at the event, as the song is about New York.
However Alicia later clarified that the song had been specifically requested by the Queen – and she wasn’t going to refuse.
She also changed the lyrics to incorporate London instead of New York.
Yet @trustrrade also jumped in on the debate, querying: “Why include American Diva Diana Ross instead of UK Dame Shirley Bassey!!? Disgraceful!!”
Fortunately for those who didn’t catch Tom on his latest stint of British tour dates, which included Worcester Racecourse and Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh, Tom seems confident that there will be a “next time”.
