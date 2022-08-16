Stranger Things 4 Still Hanging Around Netflix Top 10

More than a month after the final two episodes of the season were released, Stranger Things 4 is still one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Yes, the latest season of Stranger Things already broke records and gave Netflix its biggest-ever English-language TV season debut. However, the episodes were released back in May and July. It’s now the middle of August and Stranger Things still hasn’t fallen out of the Top 10.
The daily Netflix Top 10 TV List has featured Stranger Things ever since the first batch of Season 4 episodes were released in May. The series fell only a couple of spots near the end of June, before jumping back into the first overall spot with the release of Stranger Things 4 Part 2 on July 1st.
Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has Stranger Things in the sixth spot, one of its lowest positions in nearly three months. It’ll be interesting to see just how long Stranger Things can keep putting up big numbers.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Never Have I Ever
“After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status – but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.”
2. The Sandman
“After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.”
3. Locke & Key
“After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers – and secrets.”
4. Instant Dream Home
“A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.”
5. I Just Killed My Dad
“This moving true-crime series tells the story of a man’s death at the hands of his teenage son and explores hard questions about abuse and justice.”
6. Stranger Things
“Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive – or tap out.”
7. Virgin River
“Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.”
8. Riverdale
“While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.”
9. Indian Matchmaking
“Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in the modern era.”
10. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99
“Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ’99 revival delivered days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?”
