Stranger Things 4 Still Hanging Around Netflix Top 10

More than a month after the final two episodes of the season were released, Stranger Things 4 is still one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Yes, the latest season of Stranger Things already broke records and gave Netflix its biggest-ever English-language TV season debut. However, the episodes were released back in May and July. It’s now the middle of August and Stranger Things still hasn’t fallen out of the Top 10.

The daily Netflix Top 10 TV List has featured Stranger Things ever since the first batch of Season 4 episodes were released in May. The series fell only a couple of spots near the end of June, before jumping back into the first overall spot with the release of Stranger Things 4 Part 2 on July 1st.

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has Stranger Things in the sixth spot, one of its lowest positions in nearly three months. It’ll be interesting to see just how long Stranger Things can keep putting up big numbers.

