Strictly Come Dancing will help Helen Skelton get her bounce back from break-up

Countryfile star Helen said at the weekend how she only agreed to do the show “a few days ago”. A fortnight earlier her rugby league star ex, Richie Myler, posted a picture on Instagram of him and new love Stephanie Thirkill enjoying a break.

Helen’s eight-year marriage to Richie, 32, ended in April, just four months after their third child was born.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Richie was in a relationship with Stephanie, 32, whose father is president of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team for which he plays.

In the Instagram photos, Richie can be seen hugging Stephanie in Cornwall. In response to the July 25 post, Stephanie replied: “Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU.”

Helen and Richie have children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and Elsie, seven months.

Helen previously announced the end of the marriage in a short statement, saying: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.We will be doing our best to co-parent our children.”