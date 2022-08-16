‘Surprised by that!’ A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman deflated by ‘fussy’ couple’s snub

The second property was preferred by the two but Jasmine realised the kitchen was going to be the deal-breaker.

After a few more rejections, an exasperated Jasmine commented: “You two! What are you like?”

“We are fussy,” Greg admitted as Jasmine agreed: “You’re making me work for this.”

However, the Channel 4 host eventually managed to impress the pair with her final property.

Greg and Sarah asked Jasmine to put forward an offer of £270,000 on the final house.

This offer was almost £30,000 lower than the asking price but the owner suggested a counteroffer of £285,000 which was accepted by the couple.

“We found our dream house,” Sarah beamed, while Jasmine congratulated the successful house hunters.

A Place in the Sun airs weekdays from 3pm on Channel 4.