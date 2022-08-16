The most beautiful staycation destination in Britain is ‘amazing’ – full list

New research from Compare the Market looked at the most beautiful areas in Britain. It analysed destinations based on the number of lakes, hills and mountains, Instagram hashtags and the number of listed buildings.

The Highlands also have almost 5,000 mountains and hills while there are just over 4,500 listed buildings there.

On Tripadvisor one of the top rated activities in the Scottish Highlands is a visit to Loch an Eilein.

One visitor wrote: “Yet another beautiful place. Choose between three walks. The scenery is just amazing.”

Another person even shared that they had got engaged next to the stunning loch and thanked the local residents for being so “wonderful”.

