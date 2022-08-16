Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender

West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons.

Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium.

West Ham are hopeful of completing the deal in time for the 25-year-old to be available for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League qualifier against Danish club Viborg.

Sevilla were also keen to sign Kehrer, who has entered the final year of his contract, but he prefers a move to West Ham.

The 20-cap Germany international joined PSG from Schalke four years ago and has gone on to make 128 appearances for the French champions, with whom he has won six major domestic trophies.

Kehrer was part of the Germany squad for this summer’s Nations League fixtures, although he was not called up for Euro 2020.

He is predominantly a centre-back but often features as a full-back for club and country, while he can also operate as a wing-back or a holding midfielder.

