UK scrambles to swerve winter blackouts with masterplan to reopen gas storage site

Safety inspectors have allowed Centrica, which owns British Gas, to start filling up the Rough storage site with gas from September. While the site still needs an agreement to be reached between Centrica and the Government for state support and final consents from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), these are not seen as an issue and are expected to be cleared too.

In fact, Government sources claim talks are expected to be wrapped up in promptly so the Rough site can begin being pumped with gas in just over two weeks’ time.

It come after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asked for the site, which officially closed back in 2017, to brought out of retirement amid fears of winter shortages.

The site is around 18 miles of the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea, and was formally the largest storage facility in Britain.

The reopening of the site comes amid fears that a cold winter could exacerbate a gas crisis sparked by Russia, which has been slashing gas deliveries to Europe.

While Britain only gets around four percent of its gas from Russia, fears that Europe’s supplies are tightening threaten to push up price for the whole continent due to the integrated nature of the market.