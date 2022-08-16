Ukrainian ex-tennis star releases fiery statement after Russian player got fan kicked out

Dolgopolov claimed the tournament was giving a “fairy tale” excuse as he added: “P.s- keep the flags in the policy requirement, so they have no “fairy tale” reason to ask you to leave”. It’s not the first time the former pro has spoken out on tennis’ response to the war in Ukraine.

After Wimbledon banned all Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the tournament this year and had their ranking points removed by the ATP and WTA as a sanction, he blasted the men’s tour and said: “Everyone has to feel [the sacrifice] because everyone in Ukraine is feeling it.

“Our people, our children, are dying and you cannot just close your eyes and be silent and pretend nothing is happening. Everyone has to try and play their role to help and the ATP should have a stronger stance like many others sports. The magnitude of what is happening here is not [reflected] by their actions. Their actions are weaker.”

Express Sport has contacted the ATP, WTA and Western & Southern Open regarding Dolgopolov’s statement.